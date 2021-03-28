Menu
Gerald G. Sealock
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Gerald G. "Jerry" Sealock, age 90, passed away on March 26, 2021 at his residence. Gerald was born on March 8, 1931 in Council Bluffs to the late Robert B. and Sena (Madison) Sealock, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army, being drafted in 1952 during the Korean War. Gerald was united in marriage to Kathryn M. Beck on May 5, 1956. Gerald worked for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier, retiring in 1987 after 30 years of service. He was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church, serving in various capacities at the Church. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, and bowled many years at Broadway Bowl. His family said Gerald was a "connoisseur" of cereal. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; son Jeffrey in 2015; granddaughter Karissa Price in 2012; brothers; Truman, Lyall, Everett (Mary), Les (Kate), and Leo (Ann); and sisters, Doris Sealock, Ardyth (Bill) Bryant, Hazel (Jerome) Hall, Evie (Bud) Wilson, Bert (Tom) Bretz, and Bonnie (Bob) Griffin. Survivors include his wife of almost 65 years, Kathryn; daughters, Karen D. (Dan) Price of Tampa, Fla., and Karilyn K. Kennedy of Lawrence, Kan.; daughter-in-law Becky Sealock; son-in-law Kent Kennedy; grandchildren: Jonathan D. Sealock and fiancé Ashley Anderson, Kaleigh D. Price and fiancé Anthony Rodriguez, and Jacob A. Kennedy; great-granddaughter, Avery Sealock; brother, Larry (Barb) Sealock; and many nieces and nephews who knew him as Uncle Jake. Visitation on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services on Thursday at 1 p.m., both at the funeral home. Luncheon will follow the service in the Cutler-O'Neill Reception area. Interment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, with Military Rites by the American Legion Post #2. Memorials to Epworth United Methodist Church preferred.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
I worked with Gerald when I first started at the post office 36 years ago. He was a great guy, I´m sorry for your loss.
John and Tasha Holben
March 31, 2021
Uncle Jake was a great caring person who enjoyed playing with his nephews in the great outdoor game of football, sometimes cold and snowy, but always fun with the tallest person in the Sealock family.
Bob Bryant
Family
March 30, 2021
The Bryant Family of Arizona
March 30, 2021
My love and prayers go out to Aunt Kathie and the whole family. Uncle Jerry will be missed at our family gatherings. Some of my favorite memories of him were on Christmas Eve at Grandma's. He and Uncle Allen were both postal workers and they had to work on that day. So all of us kids couldn't wait for them to walk through the door so the festivities could begin. So many great times. Rest in Peace Uncle Jerry
Cindy Anderson
March 29, 2021
