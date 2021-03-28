Gerald G. "Jerry" Sealock, age 90, passed away on March 26, 2021 at his residence. Gerald was born on March 8, 1931 in Council Bluffs to the late Robert B. and Sena (Madison) Sealock, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army, being drafted in 1952 during the Korean War. Gerald was united in marriage to Kathryn M. Beck on May 5, 1956. Gerald worked for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier, retiring in 1987 after 30 years of service. He was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church, serving in various capacities at the Church. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, and bowled many years at Broadway Bowl. His family said Gerald was a "connoisseur" of cereal. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; son Jeffrey in 2015; granddaughter Karissa Price in 2012; brothers; Truman, Lyall, Everett (Mary), Les (Kate), and Leo (Ann); and sisters, Doris Sealock, Ardyth (Bill) Bryant, Hazel (Jerome) Hall, Evie (Bud) Wilson, Bert (Tom) Bretz, and Bonnie (Bob) Griffin. Survivors include his wife of almost 65 years, Kathryn; daughters, Karen D. (Dan) Price of Tampa, Fla., and Karilyn K. Kennedy of Lawrence, Kan.; daughter-in-law Becky Sealock; son-in-law Kent Kennedy; grandchildren: Jonathan D. Sealock and fiancé Ashley Anderson, Kaleigh D. Price and fiancé Anthony Rodriguez, and Jacob A. Kennedy; great-granddaughter, Avery Sealock; brother, Larry (Barb) Sealock; and many nieces and nephews who knew him as Uncle Jake. Visitation on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services on Thursday at 1 p.m., both at the funeral home. Luncheon will follow the service in the Cutler-O'Neill Reception area. Interment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, with Military Rites by the American Legion Post #2. Memorials to Epworth United Methodist Church preferred.