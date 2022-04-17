Geraldine (Gerry) Pratt, age 87, passed away April 9, 2022. She was born July 2, 1934 to Sam and Bessie (Cross) Grego in Le Mars, IA. Geraldine lived in Le Mars, IA though her school years. Her family then moved to Council Bluffs, IA for the rest of her life. Gerry enjoyed working in restaurants as a server waiting on people. Her pride and joy were her two children and loving husband Alfred Pratt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Pratt. Geraldine is survived by her husband, Alfred Pratt; son, Scott (Debra) Pratt Sr.; daughter-in-law, Gail Pratt; Sister, Carmella Sullivan; and a host of other family and friends. No services will be held.