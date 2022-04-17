Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geraldine Pratt
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Geraldine (Gerry) Pratt, age 87, passed away April 9, 2022. She was born July 2, 1934 to Sam and Bessie (Cross) Grego in Le Mars, IA. Geraldine lived in Le Mars, IA though her school years. Her family then moved to Council Bluffs, IA for the rest of her life. Gerry enjoyed working in restaurants as a server waiting on people. Her pride and joy were her two children and loving husband Alfred Pratt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Pratt. Geraldine is survived by her husband, Alfred Pratt; son, Scott (Debra) Pratt Sr.; daughter-in-law, Gail Pratt; Sister, Carmella Sullivan; and a host of other family and friends. No services will be held.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.