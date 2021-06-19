Menu
Gladys Lane
FUNERAL HOME
Maher-Livingston Funeral Home
121 S. 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA
Gladys M. Lane, age 78 of Council Bluffs passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her home. Gladys was born on December 22, 1942 in Woodbine, Iowa to the late Leslie and Ethel (Riesland) Pedersen. Gladys married Ken Lane on May 12, 1962. Gladys worked as a Sign Maker for SMV Industries. Gladys was preceded in death by her son, Keith Lane in 2014; daughter, Krystine Pope in 1990; brother, Steven Pedersen. Survivors include husband, Ken Lane of Council Bluffs; Son, Kehry and Rachel Howell Lane of Iowa City; 3 grandchildren, Austin Pope, Louisa Lane and Malcolm Lane; 3 brothers, Raymond Peder sen; Norman Pedersen; Leslie Pedersen all of Council Bluffs; Aunts, Edna and Pearl; special cousin, Sandra and Craig Hemingsen; Other relatives. Visitation with family on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Funeral service on Monday at 11 a.m., at the Funeral Home. Burial Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude or the Open Door Mission.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
21
Service
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ken, I want to express my sympathy for your loss. Even though we have never met except on the internet I can't imagine how you must feet, losing a life's partner. I grew up only a block away from you and graduated from ALHS in '63. Again, I am sorry.
Don Miller
June 21, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nicole
Friend
June 18, 2021
