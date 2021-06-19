Gladys M. Lane, age 78 of Council Bluffs passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her home. Gladys was born on December 22, 1942 in Woodbine, Iowa to the late Leslie and Ethel (Riesland) Pedersen. Gladys married Ken Lane on May 12, 1962. Gladys worked as a Sign Maker for SMV Industries. Gladys was preceded in death by her son, Keith Lane in 2014; daughter, Krystine Pope in 1990; brother, Steven Pedersen. Survivors include husband, Ken Lane of Council Bluffs; Son, Kehry and Rachel Howell Lane of Iowa City; 3 grandchildren, Austin Pope, Louisa Lane and Malcolm Lane; 3 brothers, Raymond Peder sen; Norman Pedersen; Leslie Pedersen all of Council Bluffs; Aunts, Edna and Pearl; special cousin, Sandra and Craig Hemingsen; Other relatives. Visitation with family on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Funeral service on Monday at 11 a.m., at the Funeral Home. Burial Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude or the Open Door Mission.