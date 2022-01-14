Menu
Glen Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Glen J. Miller, age 84, passed away suddenly in Coppell, TX on January 10, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born on August 21, 1937 in Fingal, ND to Emil and Florence (Steidl) Miller. He graduated from Enderlin High School, Enderlin, ND in 1955 and ND State School of Science in Whapeton, ND in 1957. He served in the US Army in Bameburg, Germany from 1957-1960. He then worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers from 1960-1994. He was united in marriage to Mary Jean (Reiman) Miller on June 26, 1965 at Sacred Heart Church in Templeton, Iowa. They were blessed with three children: Brian, Karla, and Greg. They made their home on an acreage east of Council Bluffs. Glen loved farming, feeding angus steers, fishing, gardening, country western dancing, woodworking, remodeling his home, and spending winters in Pharr, TX. Glen is survived by wife, Mary Jean, son Brian and wife Michelle of Coppell, TX, daughter Karla Calder and husband Bill of Franklin Lakes, NJ, and Greg of Council Bluffs; 4 grandchildren Katherine and Ava Miller, and Will and Alex Calder; sisters Helen Otte and Karen (Geoff) Pohl of Omaha, aunt Pauline Klinger of West Fargo, ND and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents Emil and Florence Miller, Glen is preceded in death by father and mother-in-law Leonard and Agatha Reiman, and two brothers Ray and Mark Miller, brothers-in-law Nick Simmonds and Don Otte; aunts and uncles. Rosary recitation Sunday 2 p.m., followed by visitation until 5 p.m., all at funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery followed by a luncheon back at St. Patrick's. Memorials to St. Patrick's Church and St. Albert School.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
16
Service
2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Jean and family: We are so sorry to have just heard about Glen´s passing. Sure have enjoyed our times spent together at dances. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Love and Peace, Peg and Ray Miller(not related)
Peg and Ray Miller
January 18, 2022
Mary Jean and family, you are in our thoughts and prayers. May the memories of Glen get you through this time grief.
Rick and Deb Rupiper
January 17, 2022
Mary Jean I´m so sorry to hear about Glen. You and all your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Christine Brunow
Work
January 15, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 14, 2022
