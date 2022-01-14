Glen J. Miller, age 84, passed away suddenly in Coppell, TX on January 10, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born on August 21, 1937 in Fingal, ND to Emil and Florence (Steidl) Miller. He graduated from Enderlin High School, Enderlin, ND in 1955 and ND State School of Science in Whapeton, ND in 1957. He served in the US Army in Bameburg, Germany from 1957-1960. He then worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers from 1960-1994. He was united in marriage to Mary Jean (Reiman) Miller on June 26, 1965 at Sacred Heart Church in Templeton, Iowa. They were blessed with three children: Brian, Karla, and Greg. They made their home on an acreage east of Council Bluffs. Glen loved farming, feeding angus steers, fishing, gardening, country western dancing, woodworking, remodeling his home, and spending winters in Pharr, TX. Glen is survived by wife, Mary Jean, son Brian and wife Michelle of Coppell, TX, daughter Karla Calder and husband Bill of Franklin Lakes, NJ, and Greg of Council Bluffs; 4 grandchildren Katherine and Ava Miller, and Will and Alex Calder; sisters Helen Otte and Karen (Geoff) Pohl of Omaha, aunt Pauline Klinger of West Fargo, ND and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents Emil and Florence Miller, Glen is preceded in death by father and mother-in-law Leonard and Agatha Reiman, and two brothers Ray and Mark Miller, brothers-in-law Nick Simmonds and Don Otte; aunts and uncles. Rosary recitation Sunday 2 p.m., followed by visitation until 5 p.m., all at funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery followed by a luncheon back at St. Patrick's. Memorials to St. Patrick's Church and St. Albert School.