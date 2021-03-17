Menu
Gloria Heistand
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Gloria A. Heistand, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on March 14, 2021. Gloria was born August 17, 1940 in Council Bluffs to the late Paul and Viola (Gittins) Brown. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958. Gloria married Francis R. "Frank" Heistand on January 9, 1959 in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with five children. Gloria was a homemaker and a neighborhood babysitter for many years. She was a former PTA President for Edison Elementary; a teapot collector and word search puzzle enthusiast. In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Heistand in 2008; sisters, Delores Henry, Beverly Caruso, Donna Halda, Phyllis Havekost; brothers, Merle Brown and Denny Brown. Gloria is survived by her sons, Scott (Michelle) Heistand of Kansas City, Missouri, Randy Heistand, Brian (Jeannie) Heistand; daughters, Pam (Dave) Arrington, Debbie (Joe) Garcia all of Council Bluffs; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Gene) Hanson of Walnut, Iowa; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 2 to 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A private family graveside service will follow in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Food and refreshments will follow at Barleys Bar & Grill. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and Hugs to all.
Penny and Pat Darnell
March 18, 2021
May your loving and fun memories of your Mom carry you during this time...sending peace and love to the family.
Susan Shirley
March 18, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you today. Much love...The Cox Family
Cheri Cox
Friend
March 18, 2021
The Cox Family
March 18, 2021
Jeff and Lori Ray
March 17, 2021
We are sorry to hear about Gloria. She was a fun and good woman who will be missed by many. Our prayers are with all of the family.
Mike and Sharon Neal
March 17, 2021
