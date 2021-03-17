Gloria A. Heistand, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on March 14, 2021. Gloria was born August 17, 1940 in Council Bluffs to the late Paul and Viola (Gittins) Brown. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958. Gloria married Francis R. "Frank" Heistand on January 9, 1959 in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with five children. Gloria was a homemaker and a neighborhood babysitter for many years. She was a former PTA President for Edison Elementary; a teapot collector and word search puzzle enthusiast. In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Heistand in 2008; sisters, Delores Henry, Beverly Caruso, Donna Halda, Phyllis Havekost; brothers, Merle Brown and Denny Brown. Gloria is survived by her sons, Scott (Michelle) Heistand of Kansas City, Missouri, Randy Heistand, Brian (Jeannie) Heistand; daughters, Pam (Dave) Arrington, Debbie (Joe) Garcia all of Council Bluffs; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Gene) Hanson of Walnut, Iowa; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 2 to 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A private family graveside service will follow in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Food and refreshments will follow at Barleys Bar & Grill. The family will direct memorial contributions.