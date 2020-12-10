Gloria L. May, 88 of Council Bluffs, IA; passed away on December 8, 2020, at her residence Amelia Place. Gloria was born to the late Millard and Dorotha (Dorman) on August 18, 1932. She was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School in 1949. Gloria worked for Communications Workers of American Labor Union, District 7, in Omaha, NE; for over 30 years until her retirement. Gloria married the love of her life John E. May on July 7, 1956, they spent many winters in Cape Coral, FL; after their retirement, until finally relocating to Lazy Days Retirement Community in N. Fort Meyers, FL. After John's passing in 2010, Gloria returned to Council Bluffs to be with her loving family. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents: infant brother Robert; husband of 54 years John 2010; son John E. May JR 2011, brother Richard C. Bachman 2017. Survivors include son James Wrinkle and wife Patricia; grandchildren Bryan Wrinkle and wife Rachel of Lawrence, KS; Brent Wrinkle of Lincoln, NE; Samantha May and Luke, Jason May and wife Lisa of Michigan; Zach May and wife Erin of CA; Kurt Holmes, Council Bluffs, Julie Camp of Fort Meyers, FL; 9 great-grandchildren, brother in law Fred May of FL; sister in law Alice May of ARK; many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral services Monday 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Wings Of Hope preferred.