Gloria L. May
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Gloria L. May, 88 of Council Bluffs, IA; passed away on December 8, 2020, at her residence Amelia Place. Gloria was born to the late Millard and Dorotha (Dorman) on August 18, 1932. She was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School in 1949. Gloria worked for Communications Workers of American Labor Union, District 7, in Omaha, NE; for over 30 years until her retirement. Gloria married the love of her life John E. May on July 7, 1956, they spent many winters in Cape Coral, FL; after their retirement, until finally relocating to Lazy Days Retirement Community in N. Fort Meyers, FL. After John's passing in 2010, Gloria returned to Council Bluffs to be with her loving family. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents: infant brother Robert; husband of 54 years John 2010; son John E. May JR 2011, brother Richard C. Bachman 2017. Survivors include son James Wrinkle and wife Patricia; grandchildren Bryan Wrinkle and wife Rachel of Lawrence, KS; Brent Wrinkle of Lincoln, NE; Samantha May and Luke, Jason May and wife Lisa of Michigan; Zach May and wife Erin of CA; Kurt Holmes, Council Bluffs, Julie Camp of Fort Meyers, FL; 9 great-grandchildren, brother in law Fred May of FL; sister in law Alice May of ARK; many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral services Monday 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Wings Of Hope preferred.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
You will be fondly remembered.
Dawn (May) Latham
December 13, 2020
What a sweet and special lady she was! I shared Chapel, meals, and offices in our residents association with her at Harmony Court. God bless Gloria's family.
Gay Coombs
December 13, 2020
Sorry to hear of Gloria's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Alice May & Family
Alice May
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss of this beautiful woman. Our hearts are with you.
Lori Neal-Epperson
December 10, 2020
