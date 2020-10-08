Gloria Lee Clark age 89, Council Bluffs, passed away October 6, 2020 at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Gloria was born in Council Bluffs on February 27, 1931 to the late Charles G. and Alice P.(Carter) Townsend. She was united in marriage to Edwin M. Clark on June 12, 1950. Together they raised their family before his passing in 1985. She is also preceded by her parents, son Marshall in 2014, and brother Glenn and wife Bernadette. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Gail (Moe) Holm of Bella Vista, ARK; daughter-in-law Ruth Clark of Council Bluffs; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; brother Tim (Betty) Townsend, Walnut Shade, MO; 1 niece and 2 nephews. Visitation with family Sunday 4 to 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside services Monday 11 a.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at 10:30 a.m., at funeral home for cortege to cemetery. Nephew David Townsend, Officiant. Family will direct memorials.