Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gloria Edith McClure
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Gloria Edith McClure, age 86 of Council Bluffs, passed away on December 18, 2020 at Midlands Living Center. Gloria was born on April 18, 1934 in Hempstead Long Island, N. Y., to Edith and Jean Kertell. She was united in marriage to Dwight McClure on July 21, 1951, and was so loved by her six children, ten grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Gloria was a devoted Catholic and spent many of her younger years helping with church functions and playing the piano at nursing homes. She worked at Mercy Hospital, and retired from Thomas Jefferson High School, where she worked in the office. With all that she did, her main focus was her family. She loved to spend time at the family cabin, which Dwight had built and they enjoyed for 44 years. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dwight; daughter, Ann McClure Mescher; son, Dwight Lee Jr.; and parents, Edith and Jean Kertell. Gloria is survived by sons, Dan (Laurel) McClure, Doug (Sharon) McClure, and Seb McClure; daughter, Mary Stokes; son-in-law, Steve Mescher; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; step-sister Patricia Witthawer, sister-in-law, Marilyn Weller of New York; nieces; nephews; and many wonderful friends. Open visitation Tuesday 12Noon - 5 p.m. Private family services will be held. Interment in Silver City Cemetery. Memorials to Everystep Hospice preferred.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Spent enjoyable times at Oakwood Lake visiting with your mother and father. Spent alot of time in Dwight's barber chair, Bless all you family.
Mel McKern
December 21, 2020
Gloria was my secretary at Thomas Jefferson when I was an Assistant Principal. Such a nice person and very much a part of helping me be successful. I can still see the look in her eyes when I put a computer on her desk! Although she was very anxious about it, she and I made it a great opportunity. She always talked about Dwight, her children, and her church...rest now, my friend.
Dr. Steve Hardiman
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results