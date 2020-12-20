Gloria Edith McClure, age 86 of Council Bluffs, passed away on December 18, 2020 at Midlands Living Center. Gloria was born on April 18, 1934 in Hempstead Long Island, N. Y., to Edith and Jean Kertell. She was united in marriage to Dwight McClure on July 21, 1951, and was so loved by her six children, ten grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Gloria was a devoted Catholic and spent many of her younger years helping with church functions and playing the piano at nursing homes. She worked at Mercy Hospital, and retired from Thomas Jefferson High School, where she worked in the office. With all that she did, her main focus was her family. She loved to spend time at the family cabin, which Dwight had built and they enjoyed for 44 years. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dwight; daughter, Ann McClure Mescher; son, Dwight Lee Jr.; and parents, Edith and Jean Kertell. Gloria is survived by sons, Dan (Laurel) McClure, Doug (Sharon) McClure, and Seb McClure; daughter, Mary Stokes; son-in-law, Steve Mescher; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; step-sister Patricia Witthawer, sister-in-law, Marilyn Weller of New York; nieces; nephews; and many wonderful friends. Open visitation Tuesday 12Noon - 5 p.m. Private family services will be held. Interment in Silver City Cemetery. Memorials to Everystep Hospice preferred.