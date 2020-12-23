Grace Ann Matulka, age 81, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 22, 2020 at Risen Son Nursing Home from COVID-19. Grace was born August 14, 1939 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late William and Catherine (Hickey) Schor. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1957. Grace married Charles D. Matulka on March 15, 1975. They were blessed with son, Michael Matulka. Grace worked at Mercy Hospital in the housekeeping department for 30 years retiring in 2005. In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Matulka on July 21, 2015 and her two sisters, Helen Wallace and Bertha Carpenter. Grace is survived by her sons, Michael Matulka of Council Bluffs, Charles (Mary Lou) Matulka of Bellevue, Nebraska; 4 grandchildren, Aaron, Cameron, Mark (Courtney) Matulka, Michael Young; 1 niece, Kate (Larry) McClain of Council Bluffs and nephews. Funeral service, Thursday, 10 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Omaha. Visitation, Thursday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Cutler-O'Neill website. Distancing and masks are required.