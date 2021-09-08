Grant Thomas Karl Forristall, age 23, passed away September 5, 2021. He was born March 20, 1998, to Randal and Michelle Forristall in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Grant graduated from Lewis Central High School with the class of 2016 and worked as a concrete finisher with his father. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hazel Ivey, George Ivey, Dorothea Forristall and Calvin Forristall. Grant is survived by his parents, Randall and Michell Forristall; sister, Cerissa Forristall; nephews, Connor Forristall and Abel McSorley; niece, Grace McSorley; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday September 8, 2021. Memorial service is at the funeral home at 1 p.m., on Thursday. Inurnment is in the Macedonia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Humane Society in Grant's honor.