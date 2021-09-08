Menu
Grant Forristall
Lewis Central High School
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Grant Thomas Karl Forristall, age 23, passed away September 5, 2021. He was born March 20, 1998, to Randal and Michelle Forristall in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Grant graduated from Lewis Central High School with the class of 2016 and worked as a concrete finisher with his father. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hazel Ivey, George Ivey, Dorothea Forristall and Calvin Forristall. Grant is survived by his parents, Randall and Michell Forristall; sister, Cerissa Forristall; nephews, Connor Forristall and Abel McSorley; niece, Grace McSorley; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday September 8, 2021. Memorial service is at the funeral home at 1 p.m., on Thursday. Inurnment is in the Macedonia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Humane Society in Grant's honor.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
9
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies to you. Praying for you. God is close to the brokenhearted. I love you very much.
Jan Brown
September 9, 2021
Michelle and Randall my heart goes out to both of you, Im so sorry for your loss. May he RIP. (((HUGS AND PRAYERS)))
Barbara Jefferis
September 9, 2021
Randall, im beyond sorry to hear of this, your family is in my thoughts and prayers. Nikki Petry & family
Nikki Petry
Friend
September 9, 2021
Steffes Motors
September 8, 2021
