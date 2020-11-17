Menu
Gregory Miller
Gregory Miller, age 75, of Treynor, Iowa, passed away November 14, 2020 at home. Greg was born July 19, 1945, to Glen & Lois (Mass) Miller in Council Bluffs, IA. Greg graduated from Treynor High School with the class of 1963. He married Carol Schneider September 9th 1966. He served in the National Guard and was a lifelong farmer. Greg was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He was very active in Treynor Little League for many years and was involved in 4-H as a youth and then also with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roderic and Nathan. Gregory is survived by his wife, Carol, children Russell (Lisa) Miller, Alissa (Jason) Hough and Justin (Jessica) Miller; brother, Shawn (LuAnn) Miller; 6 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Viewing visitation, without the family present, will be held from 10 to 12 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A private family service will be that afternoon at the church followed by burial in the church cemetery. The service will be streamed live on the Church's Facebook page starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the St. Paul preschool program.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 17, 2020.
