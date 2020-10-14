Gregory Vargas, 71, of North Platte, NE, died September 28, 2020. Greg was born in Council Bluffs to Mildred and Fulgencio Vargas on February 16, 1949. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served in Vietnam then was assigned to Offutt Air Force Base. Greg moved to North Platte and later hired on with the UP Railroad, working as a Switchman then Conductor until retiring. On October 9, 1993, Greg married Kimberly Cortez in North Platte. Greg was baptized in the Catholic church and was a member of Eagle Aeries #2839. He liked being with his family and enjoyed mowing his yard. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Gary; and sister, Stephanie Vargas. Survivors include his daughters, Nicole (Deon) Jackson, Michelle Vargas, of North Platte; grandchildren, Zack Vargas, Derek (Delaney) Vargas, Cayden Jackson and Chantel Vargas; great-granddaughter, Ellie; sisters, Pamela Proctor, of Council Bluffs, Mercedes 'Mercy' Dsch aak, of Omaha; brother, Frank Vargas, of Las Vegas; other family. Memorial service with Military Honors will be 10:30 a.m., October 16, at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte The memorial book may be signed online at odean chapel.com
. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 14, 2020.