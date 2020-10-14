I was so sorry to hear of Greg's passing. I often hoped to see him and the rest of the family. He was a good man and brother-in-law. Greg visited Gary and me in Florida. I saw Greg again when I moved back to Council Bluffs and worked at Skaggs Drug Store until I moved back to Canada. Healing prayers to Mercy, Pam, Frank and their families. I could not get photos to upload.

Barbara Glaspey October 6, 2020