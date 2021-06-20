Menu
Harley Fritz
North High School
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Harley Robert "Rob" Fritz February 1, 1934 June 16, 2021 Quick-witted, generous, and a man of many talents, Rob brought joy and positivity to this world through his artwork, music and by living his faith. His uncanny memory, corny jokes, and tender soul are already missed beyond words. Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Romola Fritz. Rob is survived by his son Colin and wife Maria, his daughter, Donna, grandsons, Connor and Justin, granddaughters, Katrina and Isabelle, great grandson, Nathan, and his four grand dogs. He was greatly loved. Services 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Philip Neri Church, 8200 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Philip Neri Church
8200 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Colin and Donna and Families, I knew your mom and dad well; your mom because I worked many years with teachers, and your dad because I have one of his great carvings. Everyday I marvel at the dolphin carving on my fireplace mantle. I also remember your dad trying to teach me to kill flies by a quick clap that he learned in the Middle East: I never got it! Your parents were caring and kind and it was a joy for me to count them as friends for the years I lived in Council Bluffs. Please know that I am with you in your sorrow. --Andy LePage
Andy LePage
Friend
June 23, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 22, 2021
Colin, Maria and Donna- it was a privilege to care for your dad at The Pearl. We had many good conversations and I enjoyed his company sitting up front daily. My thoughts are with all of you. Sincerely, Amy McNeilly
Amy McNeilly
Work
June 18, 2021
