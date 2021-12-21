Harold Blackman, age 74, passed away November 28, 2021. He was born December 23, 1946 to Harold and Mary (Moore) Blackman in Omaha, NE. Harold graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and married Sue Bray on December 14, 1968. Harold served in the U.S Navy and worked at the post office for 52 years. He was a true Green Bay Packers fan since he was a young boy. He was preceded in death by father, Harold Blackman; and mother, Mary Blackman. Harold is survived by his wife, Marjorie Blackman; sons, Harold Blackman, Jason (Leslie) Blackman; daughter, Lyn (Rohn) Schuster; grandsons, Jacob Schuster, Jace Blackman, Max Schuster; granddaughter, Kelsey Blackman; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Private services were held.