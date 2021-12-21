Menu
Harold Blackman
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Harold Blackman, age 74, passed away November 28, 2021. He was born December 23, 1946 to Harold and Mary (Moore) Blackman in Omaha, NE. Harold graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and married Sue Bray on December 14, 1968. Harold served in the U.S Navy and worked at the post office for 52 years. He was a true Green Bay Packers fan since he was a young boy. He was preceded in death by father, Harold Blackman; and mother, Mary Blackman. Harold is survived by his wife, Marjorie Blackman; sons, Harold Blackman, Jason (Leslie) Blackman; daughter, Lyn (Rohn) Schuster; grandsons, Jacob Schuster, Jace Blackman, Max Schuster; granddaughter, Kelsey Blackman; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Private services were held.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Well my friend, it seems us old Southenders are fading away more quickly than expected. We had good times with good friends and memories that will not fade. Rest my friend...
Ed Kerns
December 26, 2021
