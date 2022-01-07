Harold Compton, age 81, passed away December 30, 2021. He was born January 2, 1940, to Claude and Aline Compton, in Trousdale, Okla. Harold proudly served in the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by spouse, Jacquelyn Compton; brothers, Doyle and Darrell; sisters, Wanda and Minnie; and grandsons, Ryan Griffith and Jeremiah Johnson. Harold is survived by his sister, Laura Roisum; his children, Stephanie and Jim Johnson, Beth and John Fankhauser, Matt Rennie and Durand and Jennifer Compton; as well as numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, Monday, January 10, 2022. Visitation will be held the 1/2 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.