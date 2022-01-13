Harold Jager Jr., age 73, passed away at Select Specialty Hospital-Omaha January 11, 2022. He was born October 31, 1948 to Harold Sr. and Della (Lovelady) Jager in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Harold enjoyed birds of all kinds, playing guitar, fishing, raising livestock for the table and shooting. His pride and joy was his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ron Jager. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gail Jager; sons, Lee (Cathy) Jager and Tony Jager and significant other Mayi Maceo Yero; siblings, Betti (Mike) Martin, Rick Jager and Sherri (Jason) Lorey; grandchildren, Derek, David, Douglas, Jordan and Alyssa Jager; great grandson, William Jager; many family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022. The family will direct memorials.