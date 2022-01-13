Menu
Harold Jager Jr.
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Harold Jager Jr., age 73, passed away at Select Specialty Hospital-Omaha January 11, 2022. He was born October 31, 1948 to Harold Sr. and Della (Lovelady) Jager in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Harold enjoyed birds of all kinds, playing guitar, fishing, raising livestock for the table and shooting. His pride and joy was his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ron Jager. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gail Jager; sons, Lee (Cathy) Jager and Tony Jager and significant other Mayi Maceo Yero; siblings, Betti (Mike) Martin, Rick Jager and Sherri (Jason) Lorey; grandchildren, Derek, David, Douglas, Jordan and Alyssa Jager; great grandson, William Jager; many family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm very sorry to here about Harold & just found out. I was thinking about you both earlier today & thinking about the years we had with fond memories. He will be missed.
Frank Daub
Friend
January 14, 2022
I'm sorry for your loss. Harold was well loved by many and will be missed greatly. He shared his love of CBs, birds, farm life and nature with me. Some of my fondest memories are with you, Gail and the boys on the farm. The boys always enjoyed coming out to see their grandparents and the farm. They always talk about the trees Harold planted for them on the farm. We will miss Harold AKA Punk AKA The Bird Man
Sandy Hager
Family
January 13, 2022
