Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Scebold
FUNERAL HOME
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA
Harold Eugene Scebold was born on May 6, 1933 in Loveland, Iowa to Donald Ross and Mattie Marie (Christensen) Scebold. He married Joan Marie Ellis on June 8, 1958. Harold passed away on June 4, 2021 at the age of 88 years. He was preceded in death by parents and three brothers, Richard, Stan, and Bob. Harold is survived by his wife, Joan of Johnston, Iowa; son Tracy (Kathy) of Story City, Iowa, son Todd (Carrie) of Ankeny, Iowa, three grandchildren Michael (Nicole), Hannah (Aaron) and Jacob (Gretchen), two great grandchildren, Madalyn and Hudson. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Branson Cemetery in Loveland, Iowa. The family will receive visitors Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests a donation in his name to the Alzheimer's Association or Animal Rescue League of Iowa. To view extended obituary and offer condolences, please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Jun
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Branson Cemetery
Loveland, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hamilton's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our sympathy to Harold's family. We knew the Scebold family from many years ago.
Chet and Joyce (Carter) Lammert
School
June 12, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. Will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Lary Gaver
School
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results