Harold Eugene Scebold was born on May 6, 1933 in Loveland, Iowa to Donald Ross and Mattie Marie (Christensen) Scebold. He married Joan Marie Ellis on June 8, 1958. Harold passed away on June 4, 2021 at the age of 88 years. He was preceded in death by parents and three brothers, Richard, Stan, and Bob. Harold is survived by his wife, Joan of Johnston, Iowa; son Tracy (Kathy) of Story City, Iowa, son Todd (Carrie) of Ankeny, Iowa, three grandchildren Michael (Nicole), Hannah (Aaron) and Jacob (Gretchen), two great grandchildren, Madalyn and Hudson. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Branson Cemetery in Loveland, Iowa. The family will receive visitors Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests a donation in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
or Animal Rescue League of Iowa. To view extended obituary and offer condolences, please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 11, 2021.