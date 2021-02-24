Menu
Harold Snyder
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Harold K. Snyder, age 97, of Elk Horn, Iowa, passed away February 21, 2021 at Clearview Nursing Home in Mt. Ayr, Iowa. Harold was born January 9, 1924 in Atlantic, Iowa to the late Arthur H. and Estella I. (Peron) Snyder, Sr. He graduated from Atlantic High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army (17th Airborne Division, Operation Varsity and Battle of the Bulge) during WWII. Harold married Anna Mae Overgaard on December 26, 1947 in Atlantic, Iowa. They were blessed with five children. Harold worked for Armour Packing in Omaha and retired from Safeway Ice Cream, Inc. at the age of 62. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post #9130. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae Snyder; son, David L. Snyder; daughter, Susie A. Volz; great-grandson, Zackary Williams; son-in-law, Doug Williams; brothers, Arthur Snyder, Jr., Charles Snyder; and sister, Josephine Meek. Harold is survived by his children, Larry C. (Debbie) Snyder of Audubon, Iowa, Janet K. Snyder of Elk Horn, Iowa, Julie C. Snyder-Williams of Pueblo West, Colorado; 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kathy Snyder of Council Bluffs; son-in-law, Patrick Volz of Pueblo West, Colorado; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Celebration of Life service, Saturday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment Garner Township Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
