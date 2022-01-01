Helen L. Caskey, age 98, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 29, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Home. Helen was born May 2, 1923 in Laurel, Nebraska to the late Gottlieb and Jennie (Ebmeier) Haisch. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1941. Helen married Clarence Caskey on December 10, 1950 in Laurel. They were blessed with two daughters, Rebecca and Cindy. Helen was a homemaker. She was a member of Timothy Lutheran Church, L.W.M.L. and a volunteer at Bethany Lutheran Home. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Caskey on September 13, 1995; great-grandson, Jacob Powers on March 1, 2006; one sister and two brothers. Helen is survived by her daughters, Becky (Al) Wegman, Cindy (David) Stark all of Council Bluffs; 3 grandchildren, Jodie (Jason) Powers, Paul (Mandy) Stark, Justin (Angela) Eatherton; 6 great-grandchildren, Madison and Aubrey Stark, Jessica and Jillian Powers, Isla and Isaac Eatherton; nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Monday, 1:30 p.m. at Timothy Lutheran Church. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Visitation with the family, Monday a half-hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 West Broadway, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501. ]



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 1, 2022.