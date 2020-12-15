Helen I. Clark (Ferris), age 95, passed away December 13, 2020 with her family by her side. She was a woman of strength in family, faith and business. Much loved by everyone who knew her, Helen will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit along with her timeless beauty. She was a woman ahead of her time, owning and operating two successful businesses, including Helen's Tax Service, where for 25 years she prepared hundreds of tax returns for families and businesses. Helen was born on January 23, 1925 to Wallace Ferris and Ruby Hester. She married Fred Clark on June 6, 1942. They were married for 78 years, making them one of the longest married couples in Iowa. Together they raised four children. They spent their retirement years in Arizona, where they enjoyed many friends. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs for nearly 60 years. Helen is survived by her husband Fred Clark, daughters Sherry Pike (Jim), Corky Dishong (Ed), Candy Clark (Steve Srb) and son Fred Clark II (Melanie), 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will receive friends during the hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa.