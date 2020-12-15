Menu
Helen I Clark
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Helen I. Clark (Ferris), age 95, passed away December 13, 2020 with her family by her side. She was a woman of strength in family, faith and business. Much loved by everyone who knew her, Helen will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit along with her timeless beauty. She was a woman ahead of her time, owning and operating two successful businesses, including Helen's Tax Service, where for 25 years she prepared hundreds of tax returns for families and businesses. Helen was born on January 23, 1925 to Wallace Ferris and Ruby Hester. She married Fred Clark on June 6, 1942. They were married for 78 years, making them one of the longest married couples in Iowa. Together they raised four children. They spent their retirement years in Arizona, where they enjoyed many friends. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs for nearly 60 years. Helen is survived by her husband Fred Clark, daughters Sherry Pike (Jim), Corky Dishong (Ed), Candy Clark (Steve Srb) and son Fred Clark II (Melanie), 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will receive friends during the hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
IA
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear of Helen´s passing. I always will remember her as a kind and loving neighbor. Prayers for peace for Fred and the family. Much love . [email protected]
Dixie (Graybill-Wells) Hayes
December 17, 2020
She was the nicest &most caring person.She our taxes for many years. My she rest in peace now.Love
Roger &EllaMae McCoy
December 17, 2020
