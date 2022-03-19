Menu
Helen Jones
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Helen C. Jones, age 86 years. Helen was born February 28, 1936, to the late Nathaniel and Emma Wrenfrow in Omaha, NE. She passed away March 18, 2022, at her residence in Council Bluffs, IA. She married Clyde Jones in 1952. Helen was a Lab Technician for ConAgra Company and retired after 35 years of service. Helen enjoyed anything outdoors especially times camping by the lake. She enjoyed reading as well. She loved her cat Preslee and mostly her family. Helen is preceded in death along with her parents, husband, Clyde; son, Clyde, Jr. and daughter, Dorothy Hastie. She is survived by her sons, Harry (Rose) Jones, Larry (Sandy) Jones and George Jones; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation Monday starting at 12 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Processing to Memorial Park Cemetery at 1 p.m. for a graveside service. Memorials directed by the family. Attending in Hawkeye attire is appreciated.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
1350 E. Pierce Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. So sorry for your loss.
Marjorie Wellendorf
March 20, 2022
Marjorie Wellendorf
March 20, 2022
