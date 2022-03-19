Helen C. Jones, age 86 years. Helen was born February 28, 1936, to the late Nathaniel and Emma Wrenfrow in Omaha, NE. She passed away March 18, 2022, at her residence in Council Bluffs, IA. She married Clyde Jones in 1952. Helen was a Lab Technician for ConAgra Company and retired after 35 years of service. Helen enjoyed anything outdoors especially times camping by the lake. She enjoyed reading as well. She loved her cat Preslee and mostly her family. Helen is preceded in death along with her parents, husband, Clyde; son, Clyde, Jr. and daughter, Dorothy Hastie. She is survived by her sons, Harry (Rose) Jones, Larry (Sandy) Jones and George Jones; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation Monday starting at 12 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Processing to Memorial Park Cemetery at 1 p.m. for a graveside service. Memorials directed by the family. Attending in Hawkeye attire is appreciated.