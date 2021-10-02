Helen (Morriss) Kern, age 90, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter surrounded by family on September 24, 2021. She was born on August 10, 1931 to Gunter and Cuba (Coger) Morriss in Cedar Township Iowa. Helen was preceded in death by her husband the love of her life, Russ Kern; parents; brothers, Don Morriss and Frank Morriss; step-daughter, Alice Quick; son-in-law, Thomas Scott; grand-daughters, Joy Nelsen and Julie Nelsen; great-grandson, Colin Dibble; and brother, Keith Morriss. She is survived by; daughters, Diane (Scott) Walters, Denise Scott, Donelle (Terry) Green and Donna Frank; step children, Catherine (Butch) Bouvier, Janet (Don) Dibble and Dale (Teena) Kern and Talmadge Quick; siblings, June Bennett and Gene Morriss; 15 grandchildren, 34 great grand-children and 8 great great-grandchildren; many family and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 10 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Lewis Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.