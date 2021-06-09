Helen Fern Miller age 101, passed away June 8, 2021 at her granddaughter's residence. Helen was born in Council Bluffs on February 1, 1920 to the late Emsley and Florence (Lawson) Hickman. She worked for over 30 years at Morphy Drug, retiring in 1979. She is also preceded in death by her husband Jess E. in 1991, daughter Bonnie Dunham, sister Clarabelle Logerman, brothers Richard and Edward Hickman, 3 step daughters. Helen leaves to mourn her grandchildren, Linda (Dennis) Burns, Merri (Donald Jr.) Christensen, Shelia David, Tammy (Eric) Nelson, Rodney Johnson, 18 great-grand-children, 26 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Helen will be laid to rest next to husband Jess in a private interment at Ridgewood Cemetery.