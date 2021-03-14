Helen M. "Peg" Pender, age 85, of West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away on February 24, 2021, in Mercy Hospital, West Des Moines. Peg was born on September 19, 1935 in Chicago, Ill., to the late James and Helen (Murtaugh) Kilday. She graduated from Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953. Peg married Edward Pender on January 17, 1959 in Council Bluffs. She was a medical secretary for Surgical Associates for 23 years, retiring in August of 1992. Peg was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in W. Des Moines. In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Eileen Shipley and Joanne DiBlasi. Peg is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ed Pender of West Des Moines; daughters, Joyce (Tom) Heithoff of Council Bluffs, and Jill (Trace) Moore-Johnson of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sons, John Pender of Council Bluffs, and Jay (Sheri) Pender of Johnston, Iowa; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Wilke Adair of Johnston, Iowa; brother, John (Anita) Kilday of Council Bluffs; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St., in Council Bluffs. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Interment: Friday at 2 p.m. in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa. Visitation with the family on Thursday, one hour prior to the service at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, West Des Moines.