Henry J. Morris, Jr. lost his battle with cancer on January 5, 2022; he was 65 years old. Hank, as he was called by his family, was born in San Diego, Calif., and lived most of his life in Nebraska. He graduated from Archbishop Ryan High School in 1974 and lived in Bellevue, Neb., until he married his wife, Susan, in November of 1982, when he moved to Council Bluffs. From his childhood, Hank has been a lover of trains and in 1985 he began his "dream job," working with the train at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo. His plan was to retire when he reached the age of 70, but his illness forced him to retire this past December. During his 36 years at the zoo he made many friends, not only zoo employees, but also the hundreds of children and adults who rode the train who loved his charming smile and his willingness to pose for an occasional picture with them. Hank and Susan met in 1979 when he was cast in a play that Susan was working with at IWCC dinner theatre. Hank had been in many plays, mostly musicals, since high school, at Bellevue Little Theatre, The Norton Theatre and The Omaha Community Playhouse. In the fall of 1979, both Hank and Susan were cast in Camelot, at the Playhouse. Henry also acted in the first three or four years of A Christmas Carol, at the Playhouse. Because of Henry's role, at the zoo, he was interviewed several times by the Omaha World Herald; in one of these interviews he was asked to name his "My Five" favorite things. His favorites were (in this precise order) his faith, his wife, his stepdaughters, his grandson and trains. He was indeed a faith filled man. Henry was preceded in death by his father, Henry J. Morris, Sr.; and his grandson, Jake Russel Beirnes, whose cremains will be buried with him. He is survived by his mother, Ardeth A. Morris; his wife, Susan C. Morris; his stepdaughters, Lisa Beirnes and Jane (Tim) Harrison; sisters, Mary (Jim) Kerr and Melissa (Tim) Napora; and brother, Philip (Robin) Morris. Visitation, Friday, January 14th, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a prayer service and remarks all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, January 15th, 9:30 a.m., at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church, 3304 4th Ave., Council Bluffs. Hank will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church.