Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henry Neil Ring
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Henry Neil Ring was born on April 12, 1961, and passed on March 26, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, John E. and Velma Ring; nephew, Shawn Hutchens; sister-in-law, Janet Ring; and brother-in-law, Robert Hamilton. Survived by siblings, Jackie (Gene) Blum, Debbie (Steve) Lippold, Marvin Ring, Kevin (Pam) Ring, Carla (David) Hutchens, Cindy (Bill) Jackson, Julie (Dave) Winey, Todd (Sarha) Ring, and Jesse (Renee) Ring; nieces and nephew; many other loving family and friends. Visitation on Monday starting at 9 a.m., followed by Service at 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials directed by the family.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.