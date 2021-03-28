Henry Neil Ring was born on April 12, 1961, and passed on March 26, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, John E. and Velma Ring; nephew, Shawn Hutchens; sister-in-law, Janet Ring; and brother-in-law, Robert Hamilton. Survived by siblings, Jackie (Gene) Blum, Debbie (Steve) Lippold, Marvin Ring, Kevin (Pam) Ring, Carla (David) Hutchens, Cindy (Bill) Jackson, Julie (Dave) Winey, Todd (Sarha) Ring, and Jesse (Renee) Ring; nieces and nephew; many other loving family and friends. Visitation on Monday starting at 9 a.m., followed by Service at 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials directed by the family.