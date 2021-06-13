Menu
Howard Bebout
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Howard Eugene Bebout, age 70, passed away on Monday, June 7th, in Springdale, AR. Howard was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on November 14, 1950 to Mary Ann Shinn and George Bebout. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1969. Howard served his country in the Air Force from 1970 to 1990. He lived in 4 countries and six states during his career. After retiring from the Air Force he managed a military RV park and also drove a tour bus. He loved to play all types of games and one day, we will be able to play coquette and he will be the green ball! Howard loved to tinker around and fix things and enjoyed helping people in times of need. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mary Ann and Loren (Tuff) Brown and Viola Bebout. Survivors include: Father: George Bebout of Pharr, TX; Children: Howard Bebout Jr. and wife Jean McGinnis of Schuyler, NE; Heather Bebout of Schuyler, NE; Grandson: Michael Bebout and wife Megan of Ashland, NE; Siblings: Loren Brown, Jr. "Bud", and wife, Ruth Ann, of Brighton, IL.; Evon McKim, and husband Ray of Forsyth,MO; twin sisters, Patty Worley, of Montgomery, AL; Kathy Snyder, of Co Bluffs; Steven Brown, of Co Bluffs; Jacqueline Kruse and husband Thomas of Co Bluffs, IA, and Theresa Merchen, of Council Bluffs and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, June 16th, from 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Interment Thursday, June 17th at 9 a.m., at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE. Funeral Service 11 a.m., also at the Funeral Home. Directly after the funeral a luncheon will be held at Walnut Hill Reception Center 1350 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
17
Interment
9:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE
I'm sorry to hear about Howard. I worked with him for several years and he was a good man. Rest in peace!!
April Williamson
Friend
June 19, 2021
Thanks for your service, Howard.
Stephen Hardiman
Friend
June 14, 2021
