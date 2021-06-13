Howard Eugene Bebout, age 70, passed away on Monday, June 7th, in Springdale, AR. Howard was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on November 14, 1950 to Mary Ann Shinn and George Bebout. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1969. Howard served his country in the Air Force from 1970 to 1990. He lived in 4 countries and six states during his career. After retiring from the Air Force he managed a military RV park and also drove a tour bus. He loved to play all types of games and one day, we will be able to play coquette and he will be the green ball! Howard loved to tinker around and fix things and enjoyed helping people in times of need. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mary Ann and Loren (Tuff) Brown and Viola Bebout. Survivors include: Father: George Bebout of Pharr, TX; Children: Howard Bebout Jr. and wife Jean McGinnis of Schuyler, NE; Heather Bebout of Schuyler, NE; Grandson: Michael Bebout and wife Megan of Ashland, NE; Siblings: Loren Brown, Jr. "Bud", and wife, Ruth Ann, of Brighton, IL.; Evon McKim, and husband Ray of Forsyth,MO; twin sisters, Patty Worley, of Montgomery, AL; Kathy Snyder, of Co Bluffs; Steven Brown, of Co Bluffs; Jacqueline Kruse and husband Thomas of Co Bluffs, IA, and Theresa Merchen, of Council Bluffs and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, June 16th, from 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Interment Thursday, June 17th at 9 a.m., at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE. Funeral Service 11 a.m., also at the Funeral Home. Directly after the funeral a luncheon will be held at Walnut Hill Reception Center 1350 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs.