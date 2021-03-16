Howard L. Hively Sr., age 80, passed away March 14, 2021. He was born October 21, 1940, to Howard and Mildred (Jacoba) Hively in Council Bluffs, IA. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by siblings, Patricia Vogt and Dennis Hively. Howard is survived by wife of 60 years Hyla (Gilson) Hively; children, Tami (Ron) Neve, Howard Jr. (Mindi) Hively and Tracy Hively; siblings, Beverly Brown, Joyce Utterback, Jan McNeal, James Hively and Nancy Montano; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; many family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The family will direct memorials. Inurnment will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery