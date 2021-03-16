Menu
Howard Hively Sr.
Howard L. Hively Sr., age 80, passed away March 14, 2021. He was born October 21, 1940, to Howard and Mildred (Jacoba) Hively in Council Bluffs, IA. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by siblings, Patricia Vogt and Dennis Hively. Howard is survived by wife of 60 years Hyla (Gilson) Hively; children, Tami (Ron) Neve, Howard Jr. (Mindi) Hively and Tracy Hively; siblings, Beverly Brown, Joyce Utterback, Jan McNeal, James Hively and Nancy Montano; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; many family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The family will direct memorials. Inurnment will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
18
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Mindy - I am sorry for your loss in your family. Take care and stay well.
Donna Collins Malone
March 17, 2021
Tami, very sorry to hear of your loss. Please take care.
Kim Donnar (VanRiper)
March 17, 2021
Tami I know how very difficult this must be. I´m sure your dad is wrapping his hands around you providing you strength to move forward. Prayers for you and your family
Annette Devine
March 17, 2021
