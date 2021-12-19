Irene Kathryn Baker Irene Kathryn Baker passed away December 2, 2021. She was born April 30, 1928. Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Walter; son, Dale; and four sisters. Irene (and Walter) lived most of her life in Council Bluffs. She is survived by daughter, Connie (Ray) Loveland and son, David (Tara) Baker; grandchildren, Lindsay (Sam) Clark, Jeff (Sarah) Loveland, Luke Baker, Abigail Baker and Rebekah Baker; also her great-grandchildren, Evan Clark and McKenna Loveland; two great-grandsons on the way; sister, Frances Williams and brother, Richard (Betty) Rauhaus, both of Council Bluffs. Celebration of life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 8009 Q Street, Ralston, Neb., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment, at Ridgewood Cemetery, in Council Bluffs at a later date.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 19, 2021.
I send my love and prayers to Connie and David and your families. Aunt Irene was a special person. Her devotion to her husband was beautiful. I remember both of them coming to visit Mom quite a bit. She was one of the aunts that always tried to keep the family in the know, and together. My Sister-in-Law Lisa got to see her quite a bit when she would go to lunch with the ladies at the Ameristar Buffet. May the hearts of all her loved ones be comforted by Jesus as we continue to grieve her passing on earth. Rest in Peace Aunt Irene. I know you are now dancing with Uncle Walt in Heaven.