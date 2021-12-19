Irene Kathryn Baker Irene Kathryn Baker passed away December 2, 2021. She was born April 30, 1928. Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Walter; son, Dale; and four sisters. Irene (and Walter) lived most of her life in Council Bluffs. She is survived by daughter, Connie (Ray) Loveland and son, David (Tara) Baker; grandchildren, Lindsay (Sam) Clark, Jeff (Sarah) Loveland, Luke Baker, Abigail Baker and Rebekah Baker; also her great-grandchildren, Evan Clark and McKenna Loveland; two great-grandsons on the way; sister, Frances Williams and brother, Richard (Betty) Rauhaus, both of Council Bluffs. Celebration of life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 8009 Q Street, Ralston, Neb., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment, at Ridgewood Cemetery, in Council Bluffs at a later date.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 19, 2021.