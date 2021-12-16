Irene M. Schlautman passed away December 14, 2021, one week shy of her 100th birthday. Irene was born on December 21, 1921, in West Point, Neb., to the late Philip and Kathyren (Schmidt) Rolf. She was united in marriage to Victor Schlautman on February 9, 1943. Together they raised six of "the best kids ever" (her words) that survive her, Lois O'Gara, Larry (Mona), Jim (Marsha), Bonnie Helms (Ron), John (Teresa) and Don (Candee), all of Council Bluffs. Her legacy continues with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene was the secretary and bookkeeper for Schlautman Insurance Agency for 25 years. She and Vic were founding members of Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, Serra Club and the Altar and Rosary Society. Irene was preceded in death by husband, Vic in 2017; her parents; brother and sisters. Recitation of the Rosary, Friday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Internment, St. Joseph's cemetery, followed by a luncheon at St. Patrick's Church. Wake and funeral Mass will be live streamed. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Church or St. Albert School.