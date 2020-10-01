Menu
Jack Coan
Jack Coan, age 84, died September 28, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 5, 1936, to the late Charles L. and Margaret C. (McTwiggan) Coan. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Griffin Pipe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Coan; brother, William Coan; sister, Jeanette Pritchard. Jack is survived by his daughter, Tracy Jo Coan; sisters, Suzi Jones and Penny Carrier; grandchildren, Jamie Naughton (Michael) Aaren Andersen (Jillian); great grandchildren, Addison, Jack, Cael, Kinley, Elsa, Caden and Noah; nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday October 1, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 1, 2020.
