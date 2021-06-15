Jack Bryan Conley, 90, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away on May 18 in Independence, MO. Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on June 23, 1930, Jack was the son of Miles and Eunice Conley. He married Janice Bland Conley in 1950, together for 68 years until her passing on July 28, 2018. Jack and Janice met at Abraham Lincoln High School. Jack graduated in 1949 and Janice, 1950. They raised their three children in CB and were members of the Community of Christ Church. Jack served in the US Navy and was stationed in San Diego, serving aboard the USS Fort Marion LSD 22. After the service, Jack graduated from Omaha University and the University of Virginia Graduate School of Banking. Jack was a highly professional banker for 50 years, beginning with Omaha's North Side Bank in 1952. He was a very community -oriented, service-minded person and an early proponent of CRA Involvement (Community Reinvestment Act), providing banking services to those urban communities in Omaha. After North Side Bank, Jack moved on to what became known as Hawkeye Bancorp, working for State Bank & Trust in Council Bluffs. He finished his career with Hawkeye, serving as president of Morningside State Bank in Sioux City. Jack, with Janice, moved to Tehachapi, CA in 1981, to start Sierra National Bank as President and CEO until his retirement in 2001. Jack was a highly engaged, civic-minded and enthusiastic resident of Tehachapi for more than 30 years. His tireless support of Tehachapi and its people made him a well-respected pillar of the community. Jack was involved in many civic organizations and received many professional recognitions. He served as president of the Kern County Board of Trade and the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. He was active in Tehachapi chapters of the Kiwanis, Rotary and Optimist Clubs. He was a leader in Kiwanis International, receiving a variety of awards, including the Int'l Foundation Hixon Fellowship. Jack was also a Boy Scouts of America troop leader early on in his career, and later served on the Kern County Boy Scout Council. He received the Silver Beaver Award for outstanding lifelong service to Scouting. Jack is survived by his three children: Patricia Kahnk (husband Rod) of Surprise, Arizona; Jim Conley (wife Linda) of Independence, MO; and Becky Carter (husband Dave) of Tehachapi, CA. He is also survived by grandsons, Clint Brown, Bryan and Brent Conley, and David Carter; granddaughter, Ashley Carter and three great-granddaughters. Graveside services will be held for both Jack and Janice at 1:30 p.m., on June 21 in Council Bluffs, IA at Walnut Hill Cemeteries, Memorial Park. The family wants to thank the staff at Cedarhurst of Blue Springs, MO and Lumicare Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Jack during the last two difficult years. Jack dearly loved his pets, most recently Rascal. Donations in Jack's memory can be made to Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave. #A, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 15, 2021.