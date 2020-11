James "Jim" Lee Fichter, 80, passed away peacefully at home in on November 3rd in Littleton, Colorado. Jim was born in June 1, 1940 in Crescent, Iowa to Frank Glen and Erma Lee Fichter. Jim was one of 5 children, Frank, John, Betty and Jenny. Jim was a entrepreneur and a man of all trades. He loved to golf, hunt, fish, gamble, being with family, share stories and have a good laugh. He lived in Iowa, Washington, California and Colorado. Jim had a lifetime full of achievements. He never backed down and he never gave up. Jim is survived by his children Cole (Jessica) Fichter, Jeffrey Nolte, Patrick (Billi) Fichter, Sonny Fichter, Jimmy Fichter, Christa (Kyle) Fichter, Michelle Fichter, Lori (Don) Fichter, Kimberly Nolte, Valerie (Glen) Fichter; grandchildren Carter, Coleton, Cain, Breeanna Nolte, Cody Nolte, Justin, Breanna, Jennifer, Holly, Cassandra and Devon. A service for Jim will take place on Tuesday, November 10th, 12 p.m., at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary with a visitation starting at 11 a.m. Jim will be laid to rest at Mt. Lindo Cemetery. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 13, 2020.