James "Jim" Mathisen of Omaha, Neb., was born on September 24, 1970 and passed away on November 26, 2020. Survived by wife: Tracy; children: Mady and Gabe; parents: Don and Wanda Mathisen; brother: Tim; father and mother-in law: David and Sharon Dickman; sister and brother-in-law: Marcy and Brian Berry; niece and nephew: Britney and Patrick; and other loving family and friends. Public visitation will be Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. at 108th St. Chapel. Private Family Service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, at Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St., Omaha, Neb. Interment in Flower Hill Cemetery, Omaha, Neb. To view the livestream of the service, go to: Saint Michael Lutheran Church Facebook page or YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saint Michael Lutheran, The Nebraska Children's Home Society, or a college fund for the children has been established at Edward Jones, 7635 Main St., Ralston, Neb., 68127.
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 29, 2020.