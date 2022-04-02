James A McCoy, 59, passed away in a tragic accident that took his life way to soon on March 28, 2022. James was born February 6th 1963 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Donald and Violet McCoy. James was a kind hearted man who would do anything for his family and friends, when he wasn't helping others or working he loved riding his motorcycle and working on cars, he enjoyed every moment he spent with his grandchildren. James is survived by his children, Dana McCoy, Jeffrey McCoy and stepdaughter Amy Hofferer; brothers Sam McCoy, Sid McCoy; sisters Sally Norman, and Sandy Ream; Ex-wife Tammy McCoy; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many, many friends. He was preeceded in death by his father Donald McCoy, mother Violet McCoy; half brother Donnie McCoy, and half sister Cindy Amen. James will be remembered for being an amazing father, brother, uncle and grandfather as well as an amazing friend. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Ceremony on Sunday, April 3rd, from 12 to 4 p.m., at the Carter Lake Improvement Club. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome but not expected.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 2, 2022.