James Clayton Murphy, Sr. (Murph) was promoted from his earthly life to his eternal life with Jesus on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was 89. Clayton was born on September 16, 1931 in Hatfield, Missouri to the late Fred and Dolin (Wise) Murphy. He was one of 5 children. Clayton moved to Iowa as a young man and did numerous jobs before taking a job with the City of Council Bluffs. He worked as a sewer sanitation employee and worked his way up to be foreman before retiring in August of 1990. He enjoyed his retirement. One of his greatest things to do was camping. He went to many of the local campgrounds. In the fall he would head to Texas where there was warmer weather and return in the spring. He and his wife, Carol, did this for many (20+) years. He also loved to do woodworking where he would go to craft shows to sell and share his handmade items. Clayton is survived by his wife Carol, a daughter: Barbara Ann Kerber and husband Chuck of Council Bluffs, a son: James C. Murphy, Jr. and wife Darci, a sister: Helen Willard and husband Chuck of Council Bluffs; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 1 step great-grandson; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Funeral service, Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.