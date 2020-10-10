Menu
Jane Kenyon
Jane Kenyon, age 65, passed away October 6, 2020. She was born November 17, 1954, to John and Darleen (Whitaker) Fletcher in Fort Dix, NJ. In addition to her father, John Fletcher, she was preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Mills. Jane is survived by her husband, Denny Kenyon; mother Darleen Fletcher; sons John Huey (Stevann) and Zeke Gardels (Amy Weinman); mother-in-law Mary Kenyon; step-daughters, Lindsay McMillen (Michael) Krystal Rea (Matthew), Taylor Kenyon and Makenna Kenyon; sister, Barbara Kephart (Brad); 9 grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, October 12, 2020. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 10, 2020.
