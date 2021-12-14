Janet M. DeHart, age 72, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 10, 2021, at Select Specialty in Omaha. Janet was born May 12, 1949, in Logan, Iowa to the late Max and Mary (Rockwell) DeHart. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1967. Janet worked as an environmental tech at Mercy Hospital. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brother, Steven DeHart in 1993. Janet is survived by her brother, Michael DeHart of Council Bluffs; step-sister, Penny (Russ) Christensen of Neola and cousins. Funeral service, Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery with brunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Epworth United Methodist Church.