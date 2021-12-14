Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet DeHart
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Janet M. DeHart, age 72, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 10, 2021, at Select Specialty in Omaha. Janet was born May 12, 1949, in Logan, Iowa to the late Max and Mary (Rockwell) DeHart. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1967. Janet worked as an environmental tech at Mercy Hospital. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brother, Steven DeHart in 1993. Janet is survived by her brother, Michael DeHart of Council Bluffs; step-sister, Penny (Russ) Christensen of Neola and cousins. Funeral service, Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery with brunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Epworth United Methodist Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs
Dec
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Janet I will always remember your love of books Rest in Peace
judy setran
Friend
December 19, 2021
Thought and prayer during your time of sorrow, Mike
DAVID HUNT
Other
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results