So many of my memories of Aunt Janet include either her love of animals or the sweet goodies she always allowed us to have when we spent the night. When I would stay to "work" pulling weeds from the beans, feeding the animals or some other small chore she always made sure I was spoiled with all my favorites. Later when she had the paper route I would ride along and "help" . I don´t really remember helping but I do remember the tasty treat ice cream at the end of the route. Way to many memories to list but they all have a few things in common. She was always extremely generous, she loved animals and she loved me.

Marilyn Jennings March 28, 2021