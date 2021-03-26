Janet (Borwick) Frohardt of Rural Council Bluffs went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on March 22, 2021. She was born in Council Bluffs on September 1, 1936 to the late Ernest and Ruth (Kost) Borwick. Janet graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. She and her husband, Eldon Frohardt farmed for many years. Her baby lambs and other farm animals were her joy even though the work could be hard. Marmaduke, the dog and Charlie, the deer were well known by the neighbors. For many years, Janet managed to work a huge paper route into her busy schedule. She will always be remembered for her wonderful meals and beautifully decorated cakes. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Merlin and Virginia Frohardt, Lorna and Richard Knudsen, Wayne and Lucille Frohardt, Melvin Frohardt and Wesley Harwood. Survivors include brother, Richard Borwick (Judith); sister, Barbara Harwood; many nieces and nephews. A private interment service celebrating Janet going home to be with her Savior is being held March 27, 2021. Memorials are suggested to All Nations Bible Translation Inc.; Orphan Grain Train Inc. in Norfolk, NE or Wounded Warriors
Family Support in Omaha, NE.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 26, 2021.