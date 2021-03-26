Menu
Janet Frohardt
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
Janet (Borwick) Frohardt of Rural Council Bluffs went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on March 22, 2021. She was born in Council Bluffs on September 1, 1936 to the late Ernest and Ruth (Kost) Borwick. Janet graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. She and her husband, Eldon Frohardt farmed for many years. Her baby lambs and other farm animals were her joy even though the work could be hard. Marmaduke, the dog and Charlie, the deer were well known by the neighbors. For many years, Janet managed to work a huge paper route into her busy schedule. She will always be remembered for her wonderful meals and beautifully decorated cakes. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Merlin and Virginia Frohardt, Lorna and Richard Knudsen, Wayne and Lucille Frohardt, Melvin Frohardt and Wesley Harwood. Survivors include brother, Richard Borwick (Judith); sister, Barbara Harwood; many nieces and nephews. A private interment service celebrating Janet going home to be with her Savior is being held March 27, 2021. Memorials are suggested to All Nations Bible Translation Inc.; Orphan Grain Train Inc. in Norfolk, NE or Wounded Warriors Family Support in Omaha, NE.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So many of my memories of Aunt Janet include either her love of animals or the sweet goodies she always allowed us to have when we spent the night. When I would stay to "work" pulling weeds from the beans, feeding the animals or some other small chore she always made sure I was spoiled with all my favorites. Later when she had the paper route I would ride along and "help" . I don´t really remember helping but I do remember the tasty treat ice cream at the end of the route. Way to many memories to list but they all have a few things in common. She was always extremely generous, she loved animals and she loved me.
Marilyn Jennings
March 28, 2021
I attended First Christian Church with Janet and especially the Ladies Circle meetings for several years until her health made it too difficult for her to come. My sympathy to her family and friends.
Joyce Lammert
March 26, 2021
Dearest Aunt Janet. You will be dearly missed. I have so many wonderful memories of staying on the farm with you and uncle Eldon as a child...playing with the lambs, chasing baby pigs and playing with Charlie and Marmaduke. I love and miss you!
Beverly Winstrom
March 26, 2021
