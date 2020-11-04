Janet Marie Ring (Tupper), age 69, of Logan, IA., passed away peacefully at her home on November 2, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs on August 24, 1951, to the late Donald and Carolyn (Pitt) Tupper. Janet graduated from Logan Magnolia High School and then attended Commercial Extension College, Omaha, receiving a certificate in Computers. Janet worked for Mutual of Omaha, Iowa Western Community College, Union Pacific Railroad and First Data. She was a computer programmer. Janet was married to Marvin J. Ring on July 25, 1969. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary this year. They were blessed with 3 children, Kimberly Marie (Turkel), sons, John James and Kirk Thomas Ring. Janet enjoyed being with Marvin and traveling to visit family and friends. She loved playing the piano, cooking, playing cards, telling stories and laughing. She enjoyed watching her sons participate in high school sports and talking about her daughter's success. She adored her granddaughter 'Hannah Marie', and lit up like a light bulb when she spoke of her. Jan is survived by her husband Marvin J. Ring, of Logan; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly M. (Ben) Turkel, of West Deptford, NJ., two sons, John J. Ring, of Logan, and Kirk T. Ring, of Council Bluffs; granddaughter Hannah Marie Turkel, of NJ.; sister Peggy (Keith) Fagan; brother Daryl (Becky) Tupper; In-laws Jackie (Gene) Blum, Debbie (Steve) Lippold, Kevin (Pam) Ring, Carla (Dave) Hutchens, Cindy (Bill) Jackson, Julie (Dave) Winey, Todd (Sarah) Ring, Henry Ring, Jesse (Renee) Ring; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Service Friday 1:30 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Neola. Family will direct memorials.