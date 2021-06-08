Janet M. Rieper, age 80 of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Risen Son Christian Village. Janet was born on July 1, 1940 in Council Bluffs to the late Harold and Ruby (Mortensen) Madsen. Janet worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Midlands Living Center for 25 years, retiring in 2006. Janet was an AVON Salesperson and Delivered Meals on Wheels. Janet was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Odell in 2000; 1st husband, Richard W. Odell in 1973; 2nd husband, Clifford D Rieper in 2015; 2 brothers, Raymond Madsen and Lynn Madsen. Survivors include son, Ron Odell; daughter, Ann Odell; 2 granddaughters, Brittany Odell and Katie Odell; 2 great grand- children, Levi and Jaydn Odell all of Council Bluffs. Funeral service on Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial Garner Township Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.