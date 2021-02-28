Janet Robertson, age 83, passed away on February 16, 2021. She was born on October 24, 1937 to Herman and Alvena (Henneke) Hessel in Council Bluffs. Janet graduated from Carson High School with the class of 1955. She retired from West Central Development. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie. Janet is survived by her husband, Roy Robertson; children, Steven (Kathy) Brumley, Rhonda (Tom) Kupke, and Jill (Bobby) Huckabe; step-children, Collin (Heidi) Robertson, Roxy (Don) Brayman, and Rhonda Thomas; sister, Kathy Torneten; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. No service information at this time.