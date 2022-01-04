Janice Harris, daughter of L.O. and Nellie (Schurlock) Glass, was born September 16, 1923, in Oakland, Iowa. She died on January 1, 2022, at the family home, in Oakland, at the age of 98 years, 3 months, and 16 days. Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick," on January 2, 2010; her parents; two sons, Harlan G. and R. Dana Harris; her siblings, Roland "Doc" Glass, Donald "Dutch" Glass; and an infant sister, Vivian Glass. She is survived by her children, Scott D. Harris, of Richmond, Va., M. Jan Harris and wife Susan, of Oakland; daughter-in-law, Ellen O'Neil Harris, of West Des Moines, Iowa; her grandchildren, Dustin G. Harris and wife Mary, of Underwood, Iowa, Dr. Caitlin Witters and husband Brandon, of Dayton, Ohio, Colin D. Harris and wife Elizabeth, of Houston, Texas, Grant G. "GG" Harris and wife Cara, of Oakland, Richard J. "RJ" Harris, of Sioux City, Iowa, Claire J. Harris, of Oakland; her great-grandchildren, Jared and Jonah Harris, Helen and Brigid Witters, Evelyn and "Jack" Harris, Boston, Jersey, Jensyn and Jovie Harris; plus many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Life funeral service for Janice will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at the Oakland United Methodist Church. Private family burial will follow. Memorials may be given to the Oakland United Methodist Church.