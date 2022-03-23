Janice Luedecker, age 80, passed away March 19, 2022. She was born July 19, 1941 to Arno and Welma (Heesch) Schroeder in Avoca, IA In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ken Schroeder; and her dog, Sparky. Janice is survived by an older brother, Darrell (Lavina), an older sister, Charlene (Jerry Shaw), a younger brother, Kennard and a younger sister, Lagene (Russ Harris). Janice married Warren Fahrenkrug and they were blessed with 3 sons, Nick, Tim and Les. She was also blessed with 3 grandchildren, Jesse (Becky), Justin (Brie) and Jenna (Travis), and great grandchildren, Jessie Michael, Nathan, Danielle, McKenna, Natalie (Jessie and Becky), Avery, Noah (Justin and Brie), and Jackson and Ellie (Jenna and Travis). Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Community Room on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The family will direct memorials or donations can be made to a charity of your choice
in Janice's name.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 23, 2022.