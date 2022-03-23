Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Luedecker
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Community Room
Send Flowers
Janice Luedecker, age 80, passed away March 19, 2022. She was born July 19, 1941 to Arno and Welma (Heesch) Schroeder in Avoca, IA In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ken Schroeder; and her dog, Sparky. Janice is survived by an older brother, Darrell (Lavina), an older sister, Charlene (Jerry Shaw), a younger brother, Kennard and a younger sister, Lagene (Russ Harris). Janice married Warren Fahrenkrug and they were blessed with 3 sons, Nick, Tim and Les. She was also blessed with 3 grandchildren, Jesse (Becky), Justin (Brie) and Jenna (Travis), and great grandchildren, Jessie Michael, Nathan, Danielle, McKenna, Natalie (Jessie and Becky), Avery, Noah (Justin and Brie), and Jackson and Ellie (Jenna and Travis). Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Community Room on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The family will direct memorials or donations can be made to a charity of your choice in Janice's name.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Community Room
1221 N 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.