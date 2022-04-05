Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Ramsvick
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Janice S. Ramsvick, age 95, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 1, 2022 at Fox Run Assisted Living. Janice was born April 25, 1926 in Hillhead, South Dakota to the late Fred and Fern (Felton) Stanley. She graduated from Veblen High School in 1945. Janice married Orlando J. Ramsvick on June 10, 1951. They were blessed with two children, Debbie and Brian. Janice was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday school. Janice and her husband were avid square dancers and loved to travel in their airstream camper. She was a terrific sewer making her own clothes. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando Ramsvick in 2004 and her son, Brian Ramsvick in 2018. Janice is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Keith) Keuck of Okoboji, Iowa; grandson, Kenny (Katie) Keuck of Omaha; great grandchildren, Noah of Council Bluffs and Mari of Omaha. Funeral service, Wednesday, 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Telemarken Lutheran Cemetery in Wallace, South Dakota.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.