Janice S. Ramsvick, age 95, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 1, 2022 at Fox Run Assisted Living. Janice was born April 25, 1926 in Hillhead, South Dakota to the late Fred and Fern (Felton) Stanley. She graduated from Veblen High School in 1945. Janice married Orlando J. Ramsvick on June 10, 1951. They were blessed with two children, Debbie and Brian. Janice was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday school. Janice and her husband were avid square dancers and loved to travel in their airstream camper. She was a terrific sewer making her own clothes. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando Ramsvick in 2004 and her son, Brian Ramsvick in 2018. Janice is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Keith) Keuck of Okoboji, Iowa; grandson, Kenny (Katie) Keuck of Omaha; great grandchildren, Noah of Council Bluffs and Mari of Omaha. Funeral service, Wednesday, 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Telemarken Lutheran Cemetery in Wallace, South Dakota.