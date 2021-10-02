Jannette Elaine Gunderson, age 68, entered eternity September 30, 2021. She was born June 24, 1953 to Addison and Doris (Armstrong) Hansen in Omaha, NE. A daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She accomplished many great things in her lifetime. Piano teacher, Sunday School teacher, Church pianist, and her career as a Compliance Officer were just a few of the accomplishments. She enjoyed Church Bible studies, quilting with the ladies, singing in choirs, The Cornhusker Corvette Club. She never met a stranger because her love for people was her greatest gift. She wanted to be remembered as a "Nice Lady"- Mission accomplished! She was preceded in death by father, Addison Hansen. Loved and will be missed by her Mother, Doris Wipperling, Loving Husband of 42 years Erv, Son Errin, wife Traci, Step-Daughter Betsy Mayfield, husband Terry. Grandchildren Dayzee Mayfield, Tristin, Tanner and Ellie Gunderson and many other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, October 03, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, October 4, 2021. Memorials are suggested to Make-A-Wish Foundation or Wildewood Christian Church.