Jean Elizabeth Oakes, age 97, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away November 27th 2020, at the Hospice House in Omaha. Jean was born December 12, 1922, in Wisner, Neb. to John S. and Madeline A. Johnson. She attended school there and upon graduation attended business school. She was united in marriage to Ernest Oakes Jr on April 19, 1952. Jean worked as a Bank Teller for 44 years, retiring at US Bank and was a member of St. Peter's Church in Council Bluffs. Jean is preceded in death by her parents; husband Ernest in 1985; daughter, Sharon Lee Oakes in 1992; brothers, Gerald and Roland and wife Janice Johnson. Survivors include daughters, Barbara Taylor and husband Mark, Susan Matuszeski and husband Douglas all of Omaha; 4 grandchildren, Tiffany Taylor, Matthew, Meghan and Ian Matuszeski; sisters, Marge Klintworth and husband Merle, Elkhorn, NE; Helen Brown of Claremont, CA; sister in law, Lois Johnson, Wisner, NE; niece, Vicki Parker and husband Larry, Plattsmouth, NE, other nieces and nephews. Open visitation Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral Mass of Christian Burial on saturday. Jean will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Dementia and Parkinson's. Covid restrictions will be followed. Masks are required.