Jeanette Schultz
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Jeanette Partusch Schultz, age 69, passed away December 14, 2021. She was born August 26, 1952, to the late Leonard and Gertrude (Washa) Partusch in Omaha, NE. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Edward Partusch, Ron Partusch and Donna Blake. Jeanette is survived by her husband of 19 years, Philip Schultz; siblings, Trudie (Paul) Nelsen and Marilyn (Michael) Wenninghoff; siblings-in-law, Cecil Blake, Charlotte (Ken) Maschmeier, John Baker, and Victoria Longwell; nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial service is 11:00 a.m. on Monday December 20, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be later that afternoon in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel.
IA
Dec
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
