Jeff (JT) Thomas Cox age 91, passed away September 10, 2021, in Silver City, IA. JT was born December 7, 1929, in Afton OK., the youngest of nine children, born to Walter and Rosie (Willis) Cox. JT moved to Manawa and lived there until the age of 16 when the family moved to Council Bluffs. He proudly served his country in the US Army, serving in Germany for two years. On March 17, 1951, JT married Joanne Davis, and they were blessed with children, Randall, Timothy and Debra. JT started working at Nielsen Nursery as a tree trimmer for 12 years before moving to Archer Daniels Mill, and later Pillsbury Grain Elevators where he worked as a millwright. JT was a long time member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Joanne Cox, of Silver City; sons Randall and wife Sharla of Council Bluffs, Timothy and wife Debra of Minnesota; daughter Debra Fuller and husband Steve, of Silver City; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grand children. JT is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Rosie; 3 brothers; 5 sisters. Visitation with family Saturday 2 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial service Sunday 10:30 a.m., at Bethany Presbyterian Church, with a luncheon to follow. Interment Monday 10 a.m., at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at the Walnut Hill Cemetery office for procession to grave. Military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to Bethany Presbyterian Church.