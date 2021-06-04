Jeffery Alan Schmitt passed away suddenly on May 30 2021. Jeff was born to Wayne R Schmitt and Donna R (Norman) Schmitt on April 24, 1965. He was proceeded in death by his father and brothers Daniel, Kelly, Kevin And Dwayne. He leaves behind his mother Donna, sister Stephanie R Pierce, Jayne M Schmitt and brothers David (Lynette) Schmitt and Randy (Kathy) Schmitt. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 13 starting at 11 a.m., at Big Lake Park. The family asks that you bring a side and your own drinks.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 4, 2021.