Jeffery Schmitt
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
Jeffery Alan Schmitt passed away suddenly on May 30 2021. Jeff was born to Wayne R Schmitt and Donna R (Norman) Schmitt on April 24, 1965. He was proceeded in death by his father and brothers Daniel, Kelly, Kevin And Dwayne. He leaves behind his mother Donna, sister Stephanie R Pierce, Jayne M Schmitt and brothers David (Lynette) Schmitt and Randy (Kathy) Schmitt. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 13 starting at 11 a.m., at Big Lake Park. The family asks that you bring a side and your own drinks.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Big Lake Park.
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
D.S
Family
June 4, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
J.S
Family
June 4, 2021
